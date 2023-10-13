L-G gives nod to appointment of prosecutors for POCSO cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fortnight after recalling the files related to the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPP) for trials in POCSO cases over the alleged delay by the city government, L-G VK Saxena approved their appointments on Thursday, Raj Niwas officials said.

According to officials, the city government has conceded that the opinion of L-G will be required for the appointment of SPPs for CBI for trials in POCSO cases in various special courts of Delhi that has been stalled for over nine months.

“The file kept moving from the minister in charge to the Chief Minister since January and after the L-G, on September 22, invoked Rule 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules (ToBR) and recalled all the files and proposals, they were submitted to him,” an official said.

Two weeks ago, the L-G had invoked Provisions of Rule 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules, 1993, in public interest and recalled the file pertaining to the appointment of SPPs in CBI POCSO cases. The state government, which had been withholding the file for more than nine months, finally sent it for the L-G’s approval, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier taken a stand that the L-G does not have the power to grant sanction for approval of SPPs in these cases. “The cases relating to the POCSO Act are sensitive and as per law, trials in these cases are to be completed within a year from the date of cognisance of offence. The delay in appointment of SPPs will adversely affect the case of the investigating agency and may give undue benefits to the perpetrators of crime against innocent children,” the official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A fortnight after recalling the files related to the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPP) for trials in POCSO cases over the alleged delay by the city government, L-G VK Saxena approved their appointments on Thursday, Raj Niwas officials said. According to officials, the city government has conceded that the opinion of L-G will be required for the appointment of SPPs for CBI for trials in POCSO cases in various special courts of Delhi that has been stalled for over nine months. “The file kept moving from the minister in charge to the Chief Minister since January and after the L-G, on September 22, invoked Rule 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules (ToBR) and recalled all the files and proposals, they were submitted to him,” an official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Two weeks ago, the L-G had invoked Provisions of Rule 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules, 1993, in public interest and recalled the file pertaining to the appointment of SPPs in CBI POCSO cases. The state government, which had been withholding the file for more than nine months, finally sent it for the L-G’s approval, officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier taken a stand that the L-G does not have the power to grant sanction for approval of SPPs in these cases. “The cases relating to the POCSO Act are sensitive and as per law, trials in these cases are to be completed within a year from the date of cognisance of offence. The delay in appointment of SPPs will adversely affect the case of the investigating agency and may give undue benefits to the perpetrators of crime against innocent children,” the official said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp