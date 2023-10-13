Terrorist’s aide tries to hurl grenade at cops in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A member of Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla’s gang attempted to hurl a grenade at a team of Delhi Police during a late-night encounter in the city, police said on Thursday. A team of the Counter Intelligence Unit of Special Cell intercepted two shooters of the Dalla gang on Outer Ring Road late on October 11.

“The duo was asked to surrender. One of them named Krishan whipped out a pistol and fired at the police team,” said a police officer. “Suddenly, the second gangster took out a live grenade from his bag, but before he could pull the safety pin, both were overpowered by the police team,” said the police.

One live hand grenade along with a pistol with 5 live cartridges was recovered from them, police said. Only a couple of months back, the Punjab Police named seven wanted gangsters operating from foreign soil. The seven were Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Goldy Brar, Charanjit Singh alias Rinku Randhawa, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla and Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke.

The accused were initially into petty crime and committed crimes due to local rivalry. “Over the years, their own vested interests to survive made them gangsters,” said a police source. To evade the law, they opted to live in Canada.

