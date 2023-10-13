Home Cities Delhi

Wife can’t force man to separate from parents on day one of marriage: Delhi HC

The high court upheld a family court order that granted divorce to a couple who got married in 2012 and separated after three months.

Delhi High Court

Image of Delhi High Court, used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has observed that a wife’s demand for a separate house can be justified in certain situations for the survival of the marriage, saying it cannot be termed as an act of cruelty.

“There may be myriad situations such as differences with the in-laws, her own work commitments or difference of opinion which may make her demand separate accommodation justified for the survival of the marriage. Where there exist certainly justifiable reasons, a claim for a separate residence per se cannot be termed as an act of cruelty,” a recent order read.

A division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also observed that in the Indian context, where the husband has chosen to be in a joint family with his parents, he cannot be forced to separate from the first day of his marriage “merely on the whims of his wife”.

“A person has equal responsibility towards his parents and his spouse which requires a delicate balance to be maintained between the two,” the bench said. With the observations, the high court upheld a family court order that granted divorce to a couple who got married in 2012 and separated after three months.

“The matrimonial relationship needs nurturing, care, compassion, cooperation and adjustments before it can bloom into a full conjugal relationship. Here is a case where barely in three months, the appellant decided to walk out of the matrimonial home. None of the grounds as claimed by her have been proved by any evidence,” the court said while disposing of the appeal.

