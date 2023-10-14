26 years on, relocation scheme for industries far from done

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G V K Saxena pulled up the officials of the Delhi government for the non-completion and operationalisation of the relocation Scheme that was brought out in 1996 to relocate industries operating in nonconforming and residential areas of the city to the dedicated industrial areas by allotting alternative space to operate.

Raj Niwas sources said the L-G expressed his dismay that even after 26 years, the scheme was found almost totally un-operational, with the absence of road infrastructure, sewer and other basic civic amenities. “The Scheme was entrusted to the industries department of the Delhi government in 1998.

Allotments under this Scheme started in 1999-2000 and completed in 2010, yet it lies almost totally un-operational, with basic required infrastructure like roads, power, sewer lines, water and transport facilities yet absent from the Relocation Scheme areas in Bawana and Bhorgarh, even after a lapse of 26 years,” a senior official said.

Saxena in the review meeting attended by Chief Secretary, ACS (Industries), MD (DSIIDC), representatives of Power Department and DJB and representatives of Industries Associations among others, expressed shock at the inaction on the part of the departments/agencies and asked for a list of all officers, who had served during this period with responsibility being fixed for stringent action, according to the L-G House officials.

The L-G noted that this inaction on the part of the Government had led to the setting up of illegal industrial units that were polluting Delhi’s air. He also termed it a glaring case of government inaction where specific directions of the Supreme Court were not implemented even after 26 years.

According to the officials, the industry representatives present in the meeting complained that even the most fundamental infrastructure like roads, power, sewer lines, water and transport were missing even after a gap of two decades and it was practically impossible to operate industrial units.

“Against allotment of 21,759 plots, only 200 units were operational and that too with great difficul ties,” the official said. According to the data shared by the officials, 21,759 allotments have been made under the Scheme, out of which 21,458 (98.61 per cent) of the allottees have already deposited 100 per cent of the cost of the plots.

