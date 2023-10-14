Alert priest at crematorium in Delhi informs police about elderly man’s murder by son

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to cover up a brutal murder, a man in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, after slitting his father’s throat with a blade, went to a crematorium to get the body cremated, without considering the fact that the staff at the crematorium closely observe the body that is to be consigned to flames.

The horrific crime came to light when the priest at the cremation ground found some cuts on the throat and arms of the body of the body. The accused son, identified as Rinku Yadav, was arrested by the police. Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitraveer Singh said the police were intimated by the employees of Shamshan Ghat Paschim Puri about the incident.

After receiving the information, the local police of Punjabi Bagh police station reached Shamshan Ghat where the in charge of the cremation ground stated that one person came to the Cremation Ground Paschim Puri with his father’s body for cremation but the pandit noticed cuts on his neck and on the forearm of a dead body. “The incident was brought to his knowledge by Panditji.

After that, he enquired the same thing from Rinku Yadav but he had no satisfactory answer to his questions,” the DCP said, Out of suspicion, the cremation ground staff made a PCR call and called the police. The accused man Rinku Yadav was thoroughly interrogated about the death of his father and after sustained questioning, he confessed to murder and disclosed that he killed his father with a blade as his father was an abrasive drinker and his addiction was causing problems for the family.

“The accused Rinku stated that he was totally fed up with the drinking habit of his father and slit the throat of his father with a blade in the morning,” the officer said. The police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused man. Further investigation is still underway, the official added.

