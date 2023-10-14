Colour code at RML: Green for ICU, light blue for OT

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an innovative step, the upcoming super-specialty block of Centre-aided Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital will adopt a colour-coding system to facilitate patients who are unable to read and write. The new block will have floors and registration slips donned in specific colours dedicated to them for ease of identification.

This would help patients identify the medical speciality they need to visit, officials at the hospital said. According to the officials, green will be dedicated to the ICU while light blue will be used to demarcate the OT. The floor of the Neurology department will be dark blue while the Endocrinology department will have a sky blue colour.

Similarly, the Cardiology department will be coloured in grey and the cosmetic surgery unit will have purple floors and registration slips. Officials said that deliberations are underway to demarcate the rest of the medical departments including Cancer, Pediatrics, Urology, Renal Disease etc. “Most of the patients in the hospital come from rural areas of UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, and other states.

A large number of them come from underprivileged backgrounds with no formal education. Navigating through large hospitals can be overwhelming for them. The colour coding will facilitate them better in reaching the desired departments,” an official said.

Officials said that the new block with 550 beds, with modern facilities, will be ready by April next year and will be the biggest super-speciality facility after AIIMS New Delhi. “The construction of the block is expected to be completed by March. Before this, beds and appropriate places will be allotted to the departments.

On that basis, the places will be painted with the dedicated colours,” the official added. According to doctors, the new block will provide much-needed space to the hospital’s speciality services and ensure swift treatment for the patients.

“Nearly 10 thousand patients come to the hospital’s OPD every day and a large number of them require super-specialty care. Currently, these services are running in the old OPD building amid huge space crunch. All such services will shift to the new block after its construction is complete. The facilities will expand and more patients will be able to get treatment,” a senior doctor said.

