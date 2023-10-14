Crop burning: Delhi govenment to bring 5,000 acres under bio-decomposer usage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has said that it has started spraying bio-decomposers to mitigate stubble-burning incidents. The government said that it will spray bio-decomposers free of cost on all Basmati and non-Basmati agricultural fields. Development Minister Gopal Rai launched the initiative from Tigipur on Friday.

The government aims to cover over 5,000 acres of agricultural land this year under the project, Rai said. “We have formed 13 teams to undertake the task of spraying bio-decomposer. The government will spray bio-decomposers free of cost on all Basmati as well as non-Basmati agricultural fields.

The farmers have already filled the form expressing their interest in spraying bio-decomposer on their agricultural field,” Rai said. “The government has prepared a 15-point Winter Action Plan to tighten the noose on pollution which included tackling the issue of stubble burning, one of the biggest factors contributing to the increase in pollution levels during winters in Delhi.

This year, we are taking action to prevent it before the situation deteriorates. Today, we are starting a campaign of spraying bio-decomposers prepared by the PUSA on the stubble. Paddy is cultivated in some parts of Delhi.” Additionally, the minister said,

“We sprayed 4,400 acres of agricultural land in rural parts of Delhi last year. This year, we aim to cover 5,000 acres of agricultural land to avoid stubble burning. I have instructed the officers to spray bio-decomposer on the fields of the farmers who have already filled out the form at the earliest.”

