Durga Puja preparations under way as devotees gear up for Aagomoni fest

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aagomoni, a celebration of the arrival of Maa Durga to her maternal home with her four children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Karthik and Ganesh starts today. Excitement and anticipation on high as the Durga Puja festivities inch closer.

Preparations are in full swing at one of the most prominent Durga Puja associations in the city, Kali Bari Mayur Vihar Samiti. They are to celebrate their 41st Durga Puja by telling stories from its inception to the present day through the medium of puppets of all shapes and sizes.

This year’s theme, ‘Land of Puppets’, aims to revisit traditional forms of story-telling. Events, including, ‘Muktir Shakti’ (a performance showcasing puppetry and mask dance forms of India) by children, ‘dhunchi’ dance to the beats of ‘dhaak’ are awaited.

More than a hundred volunteers have been working to design puppets that will be used to depict stories. Conservation of oceans among other relevant issues is to be highlighted in the performances. Divya Chakraborty, a young homemaker, while giving final touches to a ‘Cheriyal’ mask said,

“After my marriage, I have been absorbed into the Durga Puja tradition and have been actively involved in the working of the samiti.” Sowmojeet Banerjee, general secretary of the association, said “Like every year, around 2500-3000 people will be served meals in the mandir premises free of cost for three days. Special arrangements have been made for the elderly and differently-abled.”

Blood donation and medical camps will be organised during festival days. This year, the Kali Bari Mayur Vihar Samiti will be inaugurated by puppeteer Padmashri Dadi Pudumjee, who has been involved in puppeteering since 1976.

