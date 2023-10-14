First-ever two-day ‘mega’ parent-teacher meet held at government, MCD schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time, the Kejriwal Government has organized a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) over two days. On day one, both the Delhi government and MCD schools received a good number of parents from across the capital.

Even before the PTM began on Friday, parents could be seen queuing up outside schools early to know about the academic progress of their wards. On this occasion, Education Minister Atishi along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal were also present.

They visited Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kalkaji, and MCD Primary School Govindpuri, where they interacted with parents, teachers, and children. While posting on ‘X’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared, “Parents play a significant role in the success of children.

Today is a day for parents in all Delhi Government and MCD schools. Mega PTM is being held in all Delhi Government and MCD schools today and tomorrow. I urge all parents to visit their children’s schools, talk to teachers about their children’s progress, and openly discuss how they can make a better future for their children.” During the PTM, focus was laid on sharing the progress of children and informing parents about initiatives toward learning improvement.

