Minor girl sexually harassed, beaten up by classmates at Noida school 

By Online Desk

A class 11 girl student was brutally beaten up by her classmates on the premises of a private school for complaining about sexual harassment against them in Noida, Sector 100.

The accused kept kicking and punching her even after she collapsed on the ground. She was later saved by the other students, as per the sources.

According to the Hindi news Outlet Amar Ujala, the accused molested the victim last week too. Following this, she complained to the principal via email but no action was taken.

The victim's father has lodged a complaint with the Sector 39 police in this regard.

"A group of five students molested my daughter on October 9. She lodged a complaint with the principal but no concrete action was taken. Following this, on Friday, my daughter was again assaulted by the gang," the victim's father said in his complaint.

However, police claim that the assault was committed by only one minor. The police further said that a probe is on and they will also investigate what action the principal took after receiving the complaint.

It may be recalled that on May 18, a student of Shiv Nadar University was shot dead by her classmate Anuj. The suspect later died by suicide.

