NDMC starts sanitation drive for P20 Summit

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the P20 Summit – the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in the capital – the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday started a weekly ‘Special Sanitation Drive’ for the main roads and back lanes in New Delhi to maintain the aesthetics and to enhance the beauty of the capital.

According to the information received from NDMC office, the drive focuses on various maintenance tasks such as cleaning and washing roads and footpaths, removing trash, pruning trees, and cleaning drains and bell mouths, along with special attention on fountains and statues.

As a part of this drive and sanitation campaign, the Public Health Department is also raising awareness about the prohibition on single-use plastics and its impact on human health. Additionally, the prohibited packing materials used in the market area have been seized by the Public Health Department.

Sanitation personnel have been instructed to knock on store/shop owners’ doors in different markets to inform them about the law against single-use plastics. The special drive covered roads and lanes including stretches like Babur Road, Prithavi Raj Lane, Krishnan Menon Marg, K K Birla Lane, Middle Circle Khan Market, Rajaji Marg, Amrita Shergill Marg, College Lane, and Max Muller Marg among others. This weekly special sanitation drive, which is jointly organized by the various departments of NDMC like public health, horticulture and civil engineering, will run till October 14 with its aim to make the New Delhi area clean and green.

