AIIMS Delhi: Behind the scenes

Representational image of AIIMS Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava Jaison Wilson Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

AIIMS dept mooted as post-retirement job for doc? 
A controversy of sorts was generated when AIIMS recently announced its intent to create Department of Spiritual Medicine – which, on the face of it has no relation with modern medicine, and faced faculty opposition. Sources now claim that the move was the brainchild of the head of the physiology department Dr KP Kocchar who is on the verge of retirement, adding that she was aiming for a post-retirement career. Kocchar has also been actively leading the lecture series on spirituality at AIIMS.

Ayurveda advt raises medical fraternity’s hackles 
A newspaper advertisement in a Hindi daily by an Ayurvedic treatment centre has sparked a debate. “Samasya rog nahin doctor hai, use badaliye (The problem is not the disease but your doctor, change that),” it read. While the business drew condemnation, the daily also received backlash from the medical community. They demanded that newspapers should formulate some mechanism to check alleged misleading claims from advertisers before printing them.

’84 riots accused in hospital, witness in Canada
Sajjan Kumar, accused in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, was supposed to be produced before the court as per an earlier order. However, the court was informed by officials of Tihar’s Central Jail No.4 that Kumar has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital since October 10. A witness in the case apprised the court that he was leaving for Canada but did not disclose his return date to India, following which the court posted the matter for another date for prosecution evidence. The judge stated that the witness would be summoned again only after he returned to the country while asking the jail superintendent to produce the accused for the next hearing. 

Debate on Arvind Kejriwal’s political career
Many Delhiites are wondering if the arrest of his three close aides, Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in the alleged liquor policy scam, will adversely affect the political career of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Some leaders of parties opposed to the AAP have been claiming that he is next in the line. Some NDMC officials, meanwhile, claimed that according to their astro-political pundits, ‘Shani Graha’, which brings misfortune to people as per Hindu mythology, will start for the AAP convener from February 17, 2024 and will trouble him for one-and-a-half years. The topic was avidly discussed at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) office located in Palika Kendra.

