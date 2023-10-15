Delhi trial court restrained from passing order in defamation case against CM Ashok Gehlot 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will hear on October 30 a plea by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against the defamation complaint filed against him by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Sajivani case.

The case pertains to thousands of investors of the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society duped of about Rs 900 crore.

As per the case, CM Gehlot had alleged that not only Shekhawat, who is also the BJP’s Lok Sabha Member from Jodhpur, but his family members were also involved in the Sanjeevani scam. Special MP-MLA court judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court will hear the arguments of Shekhawat on October 30 and is scheduled to hear the rebuttal arguments of Gehlot on November 1.

Notably, an application by Gehlot is also on record seeking a stay of framing of notice of accusation by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) which will be taken up on Monday which is on She-

khawat’s complaint over Gehlot’s remarks.

Gehlot’s counsel argued that if notice of accusation is directed to be served against his client by ACMM, then the present plea will become infructuous.

The court had earlier refused to stay the proceedings in the complaint but allowed the Congress leader to appear before a metropolitan magistrate. Considering the apprehensions of Gehlot’s counsel, the court said, “in the interests of justice” it directed the trial court to continue with the hearing of arguments on serving of notice of accusation.

