National Green Tribunal seeks Uttar Pradesh stance on Ramsar site tag for wetland

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted four weeks time to the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it on the status of notification on a proposal for declaring Greater Noida’s Dhanauri wetlands as an internationally-protected Ramsar Wetland site.

A Noida-based birder Anand Arya approached the green court, stating that Dhanauri Wetland is a natural and vibrant wetland home of over 217 species of birds which has been recognized as an important birding area by the Bird Life International. The plea said that Dhanauri Wetland fulfills the criteria for declaring it as a Ramsar Wetland site.

It was also alleged in the plea that there is a lapse on the part of the state government in notifying Dhanauri Wetland as a wetland in terms of the direction of two Supreme Court orders passed in 2017 in the matter of ‘M.K.Balakrishnan vs. Union of India & Ors’.

Counsel appeared for the state before the bench led by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava has submitted that the proposal for notifying the Dhanauri Wetland was submitted to the Wetland Authority on August 4 last year and certain objections were raised and some more documents were required by the Wetland Authority which were submitted by the concerned Conservator of Forest on April 1, 2023.

He submitted that after the submission of the documents and clarification, the Wetland Authority is now considering issuance of the notification for giving the Ramsar site tag to the Dhanauri Wetland site.

It was also submitted by the counsel that the above statement has been made on the basis of the instructions received from the DFO. He prayed for and was granted four weeks’ time to inform the Tribunal about the status of the matter pending before the Wetland Authority in respect of issuance of the notification.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted four weeks time to the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it on the status of notification on a proposal for declaring Greater Noida’s Dhanauri wetlands as an internationally-protected Ramsar Wetland site. A Noida-based birder Anand Arya approached the green court, stating that Dhanauri Wetland is a natural and vibrant wetland home of over 217 species of birds which has been recognized as an important birding area by the Bird Life International. The plea said that Dhanauri Wetland fulfills the criteria for declaring it as a Ramsar Wetland site. It was also alleged in the plea that there is a lapse on the part of the state government in notifying Dhanauri Wetland as a wetland in terms of the direction of two Supreme Court orders passed in 2017 in the matter of ‘M.K.Balakrishnan vs. Union of India & Ors’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Counsel appeared for the state before the bench led by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava has submitted that the proposal for notifying the Dhanauri Wetland was submitted to the Wetland Authority on August 4 last year and certain objections were raised and some more documents were required by the Wetland Authority which were submitted by the concerned Conservator of Forest on April 1, 2023. He submitted that after the submission of the documents and clarification, the Wetland Authority is now considering issuance of the notification for giving the Ramsar site tag to the Dhanauri Wetland site. It was also submitted by the counsel that the above statement has been made on the basis of the instructions received from the DFO. He prayed for and was granted four weeks’ time to inform the Tribunal about the status of the matter pending before the Wetland Authority in respect of issuance of the notification. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp