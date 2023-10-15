One JNU student dies, three injured after bike hits pedestrians  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man studying at Jawahar Lal University in Delhi was killed while three others, including two students of the varsity, were injured after a KTM bike on which the deceased and his friend were travelling rammed into two pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Anshu Kumar, a resident of Gaya Bihar, was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree (1st year) in Russian language and residing at Satluj hostel in the university.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, information regarding an accident in JNU was received from the AIIMS Trauma Centre at Vasant Kunj north police station.

"On inquiry, it was found out that an accident occurred between a bike and two pedestrians near Godavari Bus Stop, JNU," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

At the time of the accident, Vishal Kumar, whose condition is said to be critical was sitting on the KTM bike along with the deceased Anshu Kumar. According to the official, Vishal was Anshu's friend and not a student of JNU.

The two pedestrians who were injured during the accident are both students of the varsity.

The condition of 25-year-old Sachin Sharma, who is currently pursuing an MA in Political Science from JNU, is said to be critical.

Another student Mrigank Yadav, also an MA (2nd year) Political Science student is currently out of danger, and his condition is stable.

The official said that soon after the accident, the crime team of the Delhi Police and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called to the accident spot for inspection.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (Causing death by negligence), and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the accident. Further probe is underway, the official added.

