Home Cities Delhi

Rs 8.35 lakh fines slapped on violators of dust norms in Delhi

591 teams from 13 departments formed to check sites, says minister

Published: 15th October 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 8.35L fines slapped on violators of dust norms in Delhi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that 1,108 construction sites have been inspected by teams under the government’s anti-dust campaign. Notices/challans were issued to 21 sites, and fines of `8.35 lakh were imposed for violation of guidelines issued for construction.

Rai said that 591 teams from 13 departments which included DDA, MCD, DPCC, DCB, Delhi Jal Board, DSIIDC, PWD, Revenue, DMRC, CPWD, NDMC, etc. have been formed under the anti-dust campaign.
“Teams are instructed to constantly inspect sites and maintain vigil. It’s necessary to follow all 14 anti-dust norms on construction sites; otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators,” he said.

“In order to reduce the pollution in Delhi during the winter season, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan on September 29. On the basis of this, the concerned departments have started to implement it on the ground. 

We have launched a Green War Room, from where it’s being monitored. The Delhi government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people. The government is running many campaigns to reduce pollution such as anti-dust campaign, spraying of bio decomposer, water sprinkling campaign with mobile anti-smog gun etc,” Rai added.

“The teams are constantly visiting construction sites. The teams will ensure that the construction guidelines are followed there. It’s mandatory to implement 14 norms on construction sites. The campaign was launched on October 7 and will run till 7 November. If any site refuses to follow the rules, action will be taken against it as per law.

According to the NGT guidelines, a fine will be imposed for violation of the rule on the construction sites. If there is a severe violation then the construction site will be shut,” he said. Rai also directed the officials of the environment department to take daily reports from the teams regarding the anti-dust campaign.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-dust campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp