Rs 8.35 lakh fines slapped on violators of dust norms in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said that 1,108 construction sites have been inspected by teams under the government’s anti-dust campaign. Notices/challans were issued to 21 sites, and fines of `8.35 lakh were imposed for violation of guidelines issued for construction.

Rai said that 591 teams from 13 departments which included DDA, MCD, DPCC, DCB, Delhi Jal Board, DSIIDC, PWD, Revenue, DMRC, CPWD, NDMC, etc. have been formed under the anti-dust campaign.

“Teams are instructed to constantly inspect sites and maintain vigil. It’s necessary to follow all 14 anti-dust norms on construction sites; otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators,” he said.

“In order to reduce the pollution in Delhi during the winter season, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan on September 29. On the basis of this, the concerned departments have started to implement it on the ground.

We have launched a Green War Room, from where it’s being monitored. The Delhi government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people. The government is running many campaigns to reduce pollution such as anti-dust campaign, spraying of bio decomposer, water sprinkling campaign with mobile anti-smog gun etc,” Rai added.

“The teams are constantly visiting construction sites. The teams will ensure that the construction guidelines are followed there. It’s mandatory to implement 14 norms on construction sites. The campaign was launched on October 7 and will run till 7 November. If any site refuses to follow the rules, action will be taken against it as per law.

According to the NGT guidelines, a fine will be imposed for violation of the rule on the construction sites. If there is a severe violation then the construction site will be shut,” he said. Rai also directed the officials of the environment department to take daily reports from the teams regarding the anti-dust campaign.

