Rohtak road stretch to undergo makeover to address waterlogging

NEW DELHI: Public Works Department minister Atishi on Sunday conducted a review meeting with officials over the redesigning plan of the road between Nangloi Metro and Tikri Border, infamous for waterlogging.

The focus of the PWD is on improving the drainage system as the current drainage is old while the outfall is functioning poorly causing waterlogging and road damage. Atishi asked the engineers to conduct a survey with experts’ help and prepare a comprehensive plan.

According to officials, the plan is to connect the outfall of the main road drain with three major channels, besides desilting it. The stretch is a busy road as it extends further to Ring Road. The AAP leader asked officials to re-carpet and blacktop the road and remove unnecessary obstructions.

The PWD Minister also ordered the redesign and repair of footpaths throughout the entire stretch and improved horticulture through vertical gardening and making green areas more appealing.The redesign of the road will benefit residents of Nagloi, Mundka, Ghevra, and Tikri and commuters traveling between Haryana and Delhi.The Minister earlier asked officials to focus on redesigning the existing drains, as the current drainage system is inadequate, leading to waterlogging and road damage.

