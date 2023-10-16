Student dies, three hurt as bike hits pedestrians

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man studying at Jawahar Lal University was killed while three others, including two students of the same varsity, were injured after a bike on which the deceased and his friend were travelling rammed into two pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred near Godavari Bus Stop, JNU. The deceased, identified as Anshu Kumar, a resident of Gaya Bihar, was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree (1st year) in Russian language.

According to a senior Police official, Vishal Kumar, whose condition is said to be critical was on the bike along with the deceased Anshu Kumar. Vishal was Anshu’s friend and not a student of JNU.

The two pedestrians who were injured during the accident are both students of the varsity. The condition of 25-year-old Sachin Sharma, who is currently pursuing an MA degree in Political Science from JNU, is said to be critical. Another student Mrigank Yadav, also an MA (2nd year) Political Science student is currently out of danger, and his condition is stable. Police have registered a case.

