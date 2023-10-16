Tremors jolt city residents out of siesta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the national capital on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the quake was recorded nine kilometres east of Faridabad and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi at 1608 hrs. This is the second time in the 12 days that an earthquake has been felt in Delhi-NCR.

As per the nodal agency, the exact location of the quake was at latitude 28.4 degrees and longitude 77.41 degrees. The quake triggered panic, with many reporting furniture shaking. Social media was flooded with visuals of people rushing out of buildings.

Earlier on October 3, strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR, with locals rushing out of their homes and offices in panic.

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal on the same day. The NCS had that tremors were from two earthquakes that struck Nepal on October 3.

