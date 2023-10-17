Home Cities Delhi

AAP may be made accused in liquor policy case: ED

“We are contemplating making the Aam Aadmi Party an accused and invoking Section 70 to probe it additionally with respect to vicarious liability,”

Published: 17th October 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it is contemplating making AAP an accused in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The SC was hearing bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

“We are contemplating making the Aam Aadmi Party an accused and invoking Section 70 to probe it additionally with respect to vicarious liability,”Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted before a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

To this, the SC sought more clarity from Raju asking whether it would be a separate or the same offence in the ED case while cautioning about his statement, wherein he said, “Charge may be separate, but offence would be same.” The bench also asked him to reply on Tuesday’s hearing.

‘Chain of evidence’
Earlier, the Supreme Court had questioned probe agencies in relation to the “chain of evidence” in the excise policy case against Manish Sisodia, asking how a case was made out against the ex-deputy CM.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate AAP Manish Sisodia Delhi excise policy case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp