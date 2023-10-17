AAP may be made accused in liquor policy case: ED

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it is contemplating making AAP an accused in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The SC was hearing bail plea of former deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

“We are contemplating making the Aam Aadmi Party an accused and invoking Section 70 to probe it additionally with respect to vicarious liability,”Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted before a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

To this, the SC sought more clarity from Raju asking whether it would be a separate or the same offence in the ED case while cautioning about his statement, wherein he said, “Charge may be separate, but offence would be same.” The bench also asked him to reply on Tuesday’s hearing.

‘Chain of evidence’

Earlier, the Supreme Court had questioned probe agencies in relation to the “chain of evidence” in the excise policy case against Manish Sisodia, asking how a case was made out against the ex-deputy CM.

