Delhi man killed by friends in Rohini area for refusing to buy alcohol for them

Aditi Rana By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was killed by his five friends in Rohini area after the former refused to buy alcohol for them, a senior officer said on Monday. The accused, identified as Durgesh Kumar a.k.a Bhola (18), Pawan Kumar (21), and Pravesh (18), all residents of Prem Nagar, have been arrested while a juvenile has been apprehended.

The fifth accused is still at large. According to the police, on October 14 at around 2:30 p.m, a call was received at the Prem Nagar police station’s control room regarding the murder of a young man in Ram Leela Maidan, Agar Nagar, Delhi.

Responding to the call, a police team arrived at the scene, where they discovered an unconscious man in the park with visible injury marks on his body. "He was rushed to S G M Hospital, but pronounced dead. The deceased was identified as Ajeet, also known as ‘Ajeet aka," the police officer said.

The deceased’s body was placed in the mortuary, and a case was registered based on the statement provided by the complainant, Jagdish Rao. An investigation into the matter was initiated. “Both the complainant and the deceased’s relatives were interviewed, and technical evidence was meticulously analysed in connection with the case,” said the official.

Through persistent investigative efforts, three individuals were arrested, and one juvenile was taken into custody. During questioning, they admitted their involvement in the murder of the deceased. “They also revealed the name of a fifth accomplice, Sagar, who is believed to be a resident of Prem Nagar.

Raids are currently underway to locate and apprehend the absconding Sagar,” said the official. The investigation revealed that the deceased and the alleged persons had been consuming alcohol in Ram Leela Maidan, Agar Nagar, Delhi. “It is alleged that the accused requested Ajeet to purchase more liquor for them, and when he refused, their anger escalated to the point where they murdered him.”

