Delhi University students protest in favour of Palestine, 50 detained

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with protests and sloganeering in solidarity with Palestinians, some student organizations of the Delhi University on Monday again took to the streets and condemned the alleged efforts to harass and intimidate students speaking up in their support.

Out of over 100 people from different student outfits who had gathered at Jantar Mantar to register their protest against Israel’s war against Hamas and call for a ‘Citizen’s Vigil’ demanding to stop the ‘killing of innocents’, at least 50 were detained, according to the police.

The police said a call was given by different organisations including the leftist All India Students’ Association to hold a protest denouncing Israel’s action in the Gaza Strip. All of them were released in the evening. Abhigyan, state secretary of AISA said, “We are not yet done.

We will continue this protest. We have called for a public meeting at the Delhi University campus on October 17 at 4 pm where the students shall gather to register the protest.” He added, “It is good to see that the tradition of resistance against the right or wrong is the same among students, be it of Harvard University where many students were prosecuted for speaking in solidarity with Gaza or Delhi University where the police is not letting us speak for Palestinians.”

The students were seen screaming and asking as to why people couldn’t come out in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Students and trade union activists who were also present on the occasion were nabbed by cops and central forces who disallowed a meeting on the Palestine-Israel crisis in New Delhi.

