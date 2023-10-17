Delhi Lieutenant Governor nod to creation of 571 posts to strengthen IT cadre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday approved the creation of 571 posts to strengthen and restructure the existing information technology (IT) cadre across all departments under the city government, Raj Niwas officials said. The posts include 263 appointments in Generic Category, 171 in Specialized Category and 137 posts for Data Entry Operators (DEO).

The L-G while approving the proposal, also directed that for creation of IT posts in future, the concerned department should be informed. “Whenever, there is any requirement of creation of IT cadre posts in departments across the capital, then the Department should make request to the IT Department i.e. the cadre controlling authority, which in turn, should follow the due process for creation of the post,” the official said.

The current decision is based on the report by a High-Level Committee (HLC) formed in September last year under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) to study the existing cadre and propose a new and dynamic structure of the IT cadre. Later, a sub-committee was created which prepared a report on IT cadre and its restructuring for strengthening which was submitted to the HLC.

The HLC had accepted all the recommendations of the subcommittee along with certain additional recommendations which included creation of the Dual structure of the IT cadre generic IT domain for overall IT-related requirements in the departments of the Delhi government. Besides, the HLC also accepted the recommendation to form a specialized IT domain with five specialized as per the specific requirements of the departments and IT projects for example, cyber and data security, cloud computing, computer networking, procurement and contract management and data science.

Panel report recommended creation of posts

The decision is based on the report by a High-Level Committee formed last year under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department to study existing cadre and propose a new and dynamic structure of the IT cadre

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday approved the creation of 571 posts to strengthen and restructure the existing information technology (IT) cadre across all departments under the city government, Raj Niwas officials said. The posts include 263 appointments in Generic Category, 171 in Specialized Category and 137 posts for Data Entry Operators (DEO). The L-G while approving the proposal, also directed that for creation of IT posts in future, the concerned department should be informed. “Whenever, there is any requirement of creation of IT cadre posts in departments across the capital, then the Department should make request to the IT Department i.e. the cadre controlling authority, which in turn, should follow the due process for creation of the post,” the official said. The current decision is based on the report by a High-Level Committee (HLC) formed in September last year under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) to study the existing cadre and propose a new and dynamic structure of the IT cadre. Later, a sub-committee was created which prepared a report on IT cadre and its restructuring for strengthening which was submitted to the HLC.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The HLC had accepted all the recommendations of the subcommittee along with certain additional recommendations which included creation of the Dual structure of the IT cadre generic IT domain for overall IT-related requirements in the departments of the Delhi government. Besides, the HLC also accepted the recommendation to form a specialized IT domain with five specialized as per the specific requirements of the departments and IT projects for example, cyber and data security, cloud computing, computer networking, procurement and contract management and data science. Panel report recommended creation of posts The decision is based on the report by a High-Level Committee formed last year under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Department to study existing cadre and propose a new and dynamic structure of the IT cadre Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp