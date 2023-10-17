Home Cities Delhi

Ghaziabad RRTS station gets lost & found centre

Preparations are underway to enhance the commute experience on the state-of-the-art high-speed, high-frequency RAPIDX train services.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the 17-kilometre-long Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad- Meerut RRTS corridor all set to become operational soon, a Lost and Found Centre has been established at Ghaziabad RRTS Station to expedite the retrieval of misplaced belongings.

Preparations are underway to enhance the commute experience on the state-of-the-art high-speed, high-frequency RAPIDX train services. This Centre will streamline the process of reuniting passengers with their lost possessions. If any passenger misplaces their belongings on the station premises or inadvertently leaves any baggage or belongings on RAPIDX trains, they can contact the station staff for assistance.

Additionally, inquiries and support regarding lost and found items can be obtained by calling the RAPIDX Customer Service Centre. In case, RAPIDX staff locates or receives lost or forgotten items within the station premises or on the train, passengers will have 24 hours to retrieve their belongings from the same station where they were misplaced or left.

After the 24-hour window, any unclaimed lost and found items and baggage will be transferred to the dedicated Lost and Found Center located at the Ghaziabad station. If RAPIDX passengers come across lost or abandoned luggage belonging to another traveller, they are advised to hand it over to the station personnel.

The dedicated Lost and Found Center at the Ghaziabad station will operate from 8 am to 8 pm, making it more convenient for passengers to recover their belongings. It’s important to note that in accordance with the retention policy, unclaimed items will be disposed of after six months. The information about lost and found items will also be available on the RAPIDX app of NCRTC.

With this Lost and Found Center, NCRTC aims to offer a safe and reliable commuter experience to its passengers. “RAPIDX is designed to deliver fast, secure, and comfortable regional transit services for passengers. In addition, this corridor will create employment, business, and educational opportunities, fostering the multi-centric development of the National Capital Region (NCR). This sustainable public transportation system aims to significantly reduce congestion and air pollution,” the official added.

