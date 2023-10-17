Indian working in UAE missing for past 50 days

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian man, working with Emirates International Facilities Management in UAE has mysteriously disappeared after reaching Delhi and has been missing for over the past 50 days, police said on Monday. A case of kidnapping has been registered.

According to an FIR, accessed by this newspaper, Ranjan Swain, 30, hailing from Odisha’s Khurda district, had been employed in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. On August 18, he was scheduled to return to India, which was the last time he communicated with his sister, and also shared his ticket details. “However, he has since become untraceable.

After waiting for 3-4 days, his family contacted the company management, who confirmed his departure for India with his friend Faheem Ahmad on Vistara Airlines,” the FIR read. Assistance from the NGO Global Odia volunteers resulted in confirmation from the UAE government that Swain had left Abu Dhabi and travelled to India on August 18.

His family is facing financial hardship, as he was the sole provider for them. “It has been over 50 days since he went missing, with no sign of his whereabouts. The NGO and the family have reached out to various individuals and learned that some people are demanding a ransom while threatening his life. This has led to suspicions of a kidnapping case in and around Delhi,” the FIR stated.

