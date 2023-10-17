Speaker’s report on transfer of three Delhi officials sought

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The services department has sought comments from the Secretary, Delhi Assembly, on the transfer of three deputy secretaries posted in various capacities in the assembly. In a letter, the services department referred to the request of the three officers for their transfer as they have already completed more than three years in their assignment.

In the case of two officers, it is more than five years. This came after assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel charged the special secretary (vigilance & services) with pressuring Assembly officials in connection with a complaint against him that he was being investigated by the Welfare of OBCs Committee and the Committee of Privileges.

The Speaker said there have been “attempts to paralyse the Assembly committees and the secretariat” by the Delhi government’s service department. Last month, Goel said officials of the services department rang up Assembly officials on August 28-29.

“These officials were asked to submit requests in writing seeking transfer from the Secretariat,” the Speaker said, adding the Assembly officials were told that if they did not cooperate, they could face suspension and disciplinary action.

“In such a situation it is shocking that the officers of the services department would dare to call the officers of the Assembly and pressure them with threat of transfer and disciplinary action. This is a direct interference in the working of the Legislature unheard of in any other state,” he said.

