Supreme Court to deliver judgment on same-sex marriage 

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will deliver on Tuesday its verdict on pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages. On May 11, after an extensive hearing of 10 days, a constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha reserved the verdict.

The top court judgment on Tuesday will decide whether the words man and woman can be replaced with ‘person’ and the words husband and wife can be replaced with spouse in the Special Marriage Act (SMA). The first day of the hearing made it clear that the court would not go into personal laws governing marriage in deciding pleas seeking legal recognition of same sex marriage.

Instead, it will look into registration of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Another significant development in the case was the court’s willingness to consider if certain rights could be conferred upon same-sex couples short of legal recognition as marriage.

The petitioners in their rejoinder submission on Thursday said they were not seeking interpretation of every gendered word in the SMA in a gender-neutral way but only assailing those parts of the SMA that require a Constitutioncompliant reading on grounds of discrimination.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi said the state by excluding same sex couples from civil marriage declared that it is legitimate to differentiate between their commitments and the commitments of heterosexual couples. It has been Centre’s stand that the issue should be left for Parliament to decide.

