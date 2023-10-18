Bees Saal Baad — ‘dead man’ walks into Delhi Police net

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Call it Bees Saal Baad or, maybe, The Hound of Baskervilles. Remember the Hindi movie made in 1962 with Biswajeet and Waheeda Rehman in lead roles? And Arthur Conan Doyle’s thriller? Fast-forward to 2023. Read on how a former Navy steward faked his death, and nearly 20 years later, Delhi Police caught him for a murder he committed in 2004.

Balesh, in fact, is accused of killing three people, his brother-in-law and two truck workers. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said Balesh was 40 when he allegedly killed his brother-in-law, Rajesh alias Khushiram, over a monetary dispute in Delhi’s Bawana area in 2004. Balesh fled, leaving the police with his brother, who too was involved in the murder.

Balesh was in the transport business then. He escaped in a truck to Rajasthan. On the way, he set his truck on fire, killing two of his workers. “Rajasthan Police during investigation identified one of the persons as Balesh, while the other body remained unclaimed.

The family members of Balesh also identified one of the bodies as his,” Yadav said. Rajasthan cops closed the case assuming the prime suspect was dead. Balesh became Aman Singh as he moved to Punjab. He managed to get forged identity proof with the help of his family members.”He remained in touch with his wife and transferred his insurance claim benefits and pension from the Indian Navy to her.

Also, the truck involved in the incident was registered in his brother’s name, who allowed him to claim the insurance, police said. Balesh then shifted to Delhi’s Najafgarh along with his family. Some days back, police received a tip-off about a criminal hiding in the area. Balesh was arrested. Delhi Police has asked its Rajasthan counterpart in Jodhpur to reopen the burnt truck case.

FORMER NAVY STEWARD INVOLVED IN 3 MURDERS

Balesh allegedly killed his brother-in-law in 2004. While fleeing to Rajasthan in a truck, he burned the vehicle, killing two workers. Rajasthan cops identified one of the bodies as that of Balesh and closed the case. He then moved to Punjab and changed his identity. 20 years later, when he returned to Delhi, he was caught.

