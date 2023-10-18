CM Arvind Kejriwal  felicitates Asian Games medallist, vows better sports facilities

Aditi Rana By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met and congratulated Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia at a felicitation ceremony in the capital. The CM said, ‘’We are proud of you. You have brought honour to our country and Delhi. Soon, we will honour all the athletes from Delhi who have won medals for the nation in the Asian Games by convening a special ceremony.”

Punia expressed his gratitude to the CM for his efforts to promote sports in Delhi. During this, the CM congratulated him on bagging the silver medal at the Asian Games and presented him with the medal. Wrestler Punia won silver in 86 kg freestyle wrestling, pursued his education in Delhi and prepared for international competitions at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium.

He shared his experiences in the Asian Games with Kejariwal. He said that the Delhi government is providing substantial support to sports. “We are all very pleased with the excellent facilities provided by the Delhi government, which helped us prepare well and win medals for our country in the Asian Games. My dream is to bring a gold medal for the nation, and I am working hard for it,” he further added.

During the meeting with the freestyle wrestler, the chief minister assured him of better sports facilities in the city for the athletes. He also stated that the Delhi government is working to nurture athletes by providing financial assistance under “the Play and Progress and Mission Excellence schemes”.

He also stated that the government is strengthening sports infrastructure. New sports complexes are ready in Najafgarh, Kair, and Prahladpur, and synthetic courts are being developed in Pooth Kalan, while sports facilities are being improved in various other places.

