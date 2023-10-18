Delhi University invites entries for Integrated Teacher Education Programme course

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for its Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Those who are interested can complete their registration for DU ITEP 2023 at the official website, itep.uod.ac.in.

The deadline for registration is October 20, 2023. As outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, ITEP is a four year degree programme that emphasizes the development of a multidisciplinary approach to teacher education within higher education.

The course is divided into eight semesters and grants a dual-major bachelor’s degree. One major is in education, and the other focuses on a disciplinary or interdisciplinary field of knowledge. For this year, ITEP is available at two prominent women’s colleges: Mata Sundari College and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College.

These colleges also offer stage-specific specialisations in BA 8 Ed (Middle) and BA 8 Ed (Secondary), as stated in the university’s release. Women applicants interested in joining ITEP must have appeared in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

