Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University invites entries for Integrated Teacher Education Programme course

The course is divided into eight semesters and grants a dual-major bachelor’s degree.

Published: 18th October 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational image of Delhi University | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for its Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Those who are interested can complete their registration for DU ITEP 2023 at the official website, itep.uod.ac.in.

The deadline for registration is October 20, 2023. As outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, ITEP is a four year degree programme that emphasizes the development of a multidisciplinary approach to teacher education within higher education.

The course is divided into eight semesters and grants a dual-major bachelor’s degree. One major is in education, and the other focuses on a disciplinary or interdisciplinary field of knowledge. For this year, ITEP is available at two prominent women’s colleges: Mata Sundari College and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College.

These colleges also offer stage-specific specialisations in BA 8 Ed (Middle) and BA 8 Ed (Secondary), as stated in the university’s release. Women applicants interested in joining ITEP must have appeared in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University ITEP NCET

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp