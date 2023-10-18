Home Cities Delhi

Green push: Aggregators told to go electric by 2023 in Delhi

The file has now been submitted to the L-G’s office for approval. “It marks a significant milestone in Delhi’s fight against pollution.

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday approved the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023, which aims to promote green and sustainable mobility. The government said that the scheme sets the stage for regulation and licensing of aggregators providing passenger transport services and delivery service providers.

The file has now been submitted to the L-G’s office for approval. “It marks a significant milestone in Delhi’s fight against pollution. With this, Delhi has become the first state/UT in India, and among a few cities globally, to mandate a time-bound transition of commercial vehicle fleets of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities to zero-emission electric vehicles,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said the scheme also paves the way for the launch of electric bike taxi services in Delhi. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot stated, “It is the first time in India that any aggregator scheme has defined targets for them to convert their fleet into electric vehicles, promoting green & sustainable mobility in the city.”

