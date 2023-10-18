NCR states must meet over pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in pollution levels across the national capital, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has written to the Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav requesting him to convene a meeting with the environment ministers of neighbouring states regarding the issue. Rai, in his letter, has outlined the steps taken by the Delhi government to combat the pollution levels in Delhi.

The minister claimed that due to these steps, a 30% reduction in pollution levels has been observed. The number of ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ days in the city has risen to 200 from 109 in 2016, he contended. The minister wrote that 31% of pollution in Delhi is due to internal sources, while 69% is from external sources.

“The Delhi government is taking various steps under the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution. But unless the factors responsible for pollution are stopped in the NCR states, all these steps will not be effective. Therefore, there is a need to convene a joint meeting with environment ministers of NCR states at the earliest,” he wrote. Rai pointed out that the problem of pollution increases significantly during the winter season in Delhi.

“Keeping all factors in mind, the Delhi government has made a Winter Action Plan based on 15 focus points this time. As a result of all the measures taken by the Delhi government, the level of pollution inside Delhi is continuously declining. Pollution has come down by 30% in the last 8 years.

But unless the factors responsible for pollution are stopped in the NCR states, all these steps taken will not be effective,” he wrote. The states in the National Capital Region (NCR) should impose a complete ban on firecrackers and stubble burning in the entire region and allow only CNG and electric vehicles, the minister said.

“Many industrial units in NCR states are still running on polluting fuels. They should be immediately converted to piped natural gas. The heavily polluting brick kilns running in NCR states should be asked to adopt zigzag technology to check pollution,” he said.

“Electricity should be ensured for all housing societies in NCR states to reduce dependence on diesel generators. The state governments concerned should be asked to divert non-destined vehicles from their origin point on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways,” said Rai.

‘Need to check all factors causing pollution’

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 31% of pollution in the national capital is due to internal sources, while 69% is from external sources. “The Delhi government is taking various steps under the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution. But unless the factors responsible for pollution are stopped in the NCR states, all these steps will not be effective. Therefore, there is a need to convene a joint meeting with environment ministers of NCR states at the earliest,” he wrote.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in pollution levels across the national capital, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has written to the Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav requesting him to convene a meeting with the environment ministers of neighbouring states regarding the issue. Rai, in his letter, has outlined the steps taken by the Delhi government to combat the pollution levels in Delhi. The minister claimed that due to these steps, a 30% reduction in pollution levels has been observed. The number of ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ days in the city has risen to 200 from 109 in 2016, he contended. The minister wrote that 31% of pollution in Delhi is due to internal sources, while 69% is from external sources. “The Delhi government is taking various steps under the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution. But unless the factors responsible for pollution are stopped in the NCR states, all these steps will not be effective. Therefore, there is a need to convene a joint meeting with environment ministers of NCR states at the earliest,” he wrote. Rai pointed out that the problem of pollution increases significantly during the winter season in Delhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Keeping all factors in mind, the Delhi government has made a Winter Action Plan based on 15 focus points this time. As a result of all the measures taken by the Delhi government, the level of pollution inside Delhi is continuously declining. Pollution has come down by 30% in the last 8 years. But unless the factors responsible for pollution are stopped in the NCR states, all these steps taken will not be effective,” he wrote. The states in the National Capital Region (NCR) should impose a complete ban on firecrackers and stubble burning in the entire region and allow only CNG and electric vehicles, the minister said. “Many industrial units in NCR states are still running on polluting fuels. They should be immediately converted to piped natural gas. The heavily polluting brick kilns running in NCR states should be asked to adopt zigzag technology to check pollution,” he said. “Electricity should be ensured for all housing societies in NCR states to reduce dependence on diesel generators. The state governments concerned should be asked to divert non-destined vehicles from their origin point on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways,” said Rai. ‘Need to check all factors causing pollution’ Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 31% of pollution in the national capital is due to internal sources, while 69% is from external sources. “The Delhi government is taking various steps under the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution. But unless the factors responsible for pollution are stopped in the NCR states, all these steps will not be effective. Therefore, there is a need to convene a joint meeting with environment ministers of NCR states at the earliest,” he wrote. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp