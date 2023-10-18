Home Cities Delhi

‘No evidence that female nurses are better caregivers’

Published: 18th October 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

Male nurses suffer from gender discrimination. An institution like AIIMS has brought in an 80 /20 reservation policy. This rule is based on stereotypes and prejudices that assume that nursing is a feminine profession and that men cannot perform the same duties as women, Arun GS, general secretary, IPNA tells Ashish Srivastava in an interview.

Excerpts:

What could be the reason behind male students not being allowed to pursue nursing courses?
There is no one reason. They have some blind reasons like Delhi Nursing Council having no facility for male primary nurse registration or no hostel facilities at present in this college of nursing. But I find these excuses laughable.

How will you tackle the issue?
IPNA has already challenged gender discrimination of recruitment of males in military nursing service and court has asked for a response from the government. We would also be moving the court if our demand is not considered by the government for equal opportunity in the BSc programme.

Many people perceive nurses as females only. Your comments?
There are different perspectives and factors that influence the perception of female and male nurses as caregivers. Some personal preferences and experiences of patients, who may have expectations, needs and comfort levels depending on their gender, age, culture, religion, diagnosis or condition.

Does it stem from a notion that women are better caregivers than men?
There is no conclusive evidence that female nurses are better caregivers than male nurses, or vice versa. The historical and cultural context of nursing as a predominantly female profession is associated with feminine traits such as compassion, empathy and nurturing.

