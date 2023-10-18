Three held in Delhi for duping wholesalers via ghost firms, documents seized

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men, including a bank employee, were arrested for allegedly creating ghost companies on fictitious documents that were ultimately used to dupe wholesalers by generating leads on IndiaMart. According to a senior Delhi Police officer, they have recovered 51 cheque-books, 27 fake identity proofs, 28 debit/credit cards, PoS machines, QR codes from the possession of the three arrested accused.

The alleged people were identified as Noor Mohammad (33), Manish Samson (25) and Dharamvir Chaddha aka Rimple Chaddha (44). “This case was initiated based on a complaint from a wholesaler residing in the Burari area of Delhi. The complainant alleged that they received a query for laptop tables and stools in bulk quantities through IndiaMART.

After supplying goods worth Rs 3,00,640, the accused individuals provided fake Paytm payment receipts,” DCP (north), Manoj Kumar Meena. During the investigation, the police conducted a detailed analysis of call detail records (CDR) for the available mobile numbers was done, but it was discovered that these numbers were issued under fictitious identities.

The accused only made calls to potential victims and not to anyone else. Subsequently, an in-depth IMEI search of suspect mobile numbers was conducted, which could only establish the location of one accused, Noor Mohammad, in Nihal Vihar area. “Local intelligence in the area provided a clue about the accused in D-Block, Nihal Vihar.

However, it was found that the accused had vacated the premises a few months ago and moved elsewhere in the locality,” the DCP said. The police gathered more information and pinpointed location of the accused in A-Block, Nihal Vihar. “Head constable Sonika disguised herself as a courier delivery agent to identify the suspect, and this effort led to the arrest of the accused Noor Mohammad,” he said.

