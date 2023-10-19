Home Cities Delhi

Campaign to curb industrial pollution to kick off on October 20 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will run a monthlong campaign to curb industrial pollution starting October 20, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. He said that 66 teams of DPCC and DSIIDC have been set up to keep an eye on the fuels being used in over 1,700 industrial units in the capital. Rai said,

“In order to address the issue of pollution during the winter season, the government declared a winter action plan consisting of 15 focus points. It has been decided to deploy patrolling teams to monitor the dumping of industrial waste in Delhi.

Total 66 teams of the DPCC and DSIIDC have been deployed for continuous inspection of industrial units.” He added, “Periodic reports will be submitted to the Environment Department. The DPCC team has been instructed to take strict actions against any violation of environmental regulations by industrial units.”

