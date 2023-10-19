Delhi court stays summons to BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz on alleged rape case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court has stayed a magisterial court order summoning BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman’s complaint alleging rape and criminal intimidation after taking cognizance of the offences against the former Union minister.

Last week, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta had asked Hussain to appear before the court on October 20. Following this, Hussain filed a criminal revision petition, which was allowed by Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court.

Hussain sought stay of the order as well as the proceedings pending before the ACMM. Issuing notice to the prosecution and the woman in the matter, the court said, “In view of the submissions being made by counsel representing the petitioner, it is also being directed that till then, the operation of impugned order dated 10.10.2023 passed by the Ld. ACMM-03 and further proceedings in the case shall remain stayed.” Hussain’s revision plea will be taken up on November 8.

The court also ordered that the trial court record be requisitioned at least two days before the next hearing. As per the FIR, the woman complainant had alleged rape and criminal intimidation by Hussain.

