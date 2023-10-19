Delhi HC summons court record in former Haryana minister Kanda case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has summoned the trial court record in a case involving former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda, accused of abetting the suicide of Anuradha Sharma, mother of air-hostess Geetika Sharma, who worked for Kanda’s aviation company MDLR Airlines and also died by suicide in August 2012. Anuradha took the extreme step six months after her daughter’s death.

Earlier, on July 25, Kanda was acquitted by a sessions court in the case of abetment of suicide of Geetika Sharma. In Anuradha’s case, the police had filed a closure report, which was rejected by the magisterial court. The court took cognizance of IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) and summoned the accused.

Before the high court, the State had challenged the decision of the Additional Sessions Judge, which had set aside an order of a magisterial court summoning Kanda and his aide, Aruna Chaddha. Additional Public Prosecutor Amit Sahni moved an application on behalf of the State for summoning the trial court record. He argued that the record is essential for the adjudication of the petition.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma allowed the application on behalf of the State on October 10 and directed that the trial court record in digitized form be summoned for the date already fixed on October 31. Earlier, the matter was listed before Justice DK Sharma in August 2023, who had posted the matter for hearing on October 30. In July, observing that the ‘prosecution has failed to prove’ the charges against the accused, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vikas Dhull had acquitted Kanda and co-accused Aruna Chadha Geetika was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North-West Delhi.

As per the case, she left two suicide notes in which she held Kanda and Chadha responsible for her death as they had broken her trust and had misused her for their own benefits. Kanda, the then Sirsa MLA, was also initially booked for rape, but the charge was dropped when the Delhi High Court granted him bail in the abetment-to-suicide case in 2014.

As per the chargesheet, Geetika who was recruited as a trainee cabin crew in October 2006 even before attaining the age of 18, and was promoted as co-ordinator of MDLR Group in March 2009. An unusual clause in her appointment letter stated that she would report every day to chairman Kanda. Six months after, her mother Anuradha Sharma also committed suicide leaving a suicide note of harassment to her family by Kanda. Kanda was forced to resign as minister of state for home following the registration of the case.

Geetika named Kanda in suicide note

As per the case, Geetika left two suicide notes in which she held Kanda and Chadha, responsible for her death as they had broken her trust and had misused her for their own benefits and the deceased had sought punishment for their wrong deeds. As per the chargesheet, Geetika who was recruited as a Trainee Cabin Crew in October 2006 even before attaining the age of 18, was promoted to Co-ordinator of MDLR Group in March 2009. An unusual clause in her appointment letter stated that she would report every day to Chairman Gopal Kanda.

