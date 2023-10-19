Delhi’s best stops for Navratri shopping

Triya Gulati By

Express News Service

Delhi is currently immersed in the celebrations of Sharad Navratri that marks the beginning of the festive season. The nine-day-long festival, which commenced on October 15 and which will culminate with Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami on October 24, will be followed by Karva Chauth and Diwali. Delhiites are thronging favourite shopping destinations and returning home with umpteen bags of ethnic outfits they are going to wear during the festivities.

Be it ghagra-choli for the dandiya night, kurta sets and elegant saris for puja, matching footwear or over-the-top accessories — desi fashionistas want to look spectacular on all nine days. Navratri is also an ideal time in the year to spruce up the house for the soirees. Refurbishing homes with exciting decor accents and new furniture adds a distinctive layer of festive fervour. In case you have been falling behind in preparations, head to these Delhi markets for festival essentials.

Sadar Bazar: This is Asia’s largest wholesale marketplace. From jewellery sets, cosmetic items, gifting items, handcrafted goods to extravagant lehenga-choli sets, this shopping hub in Old Delhi has it all. You can even find different spices and dry fruits for preparing Navratri feasts at a wholesale price here. Affordable gift items for kanya puja, observed on the eighth day of the Navratri, can also be bought from this bazaar.

Dilli Haat: The decorative items here- paper lanterns, ornamental diyas, pottery items to lavish carpets, exotic lamps, and myriad shades of lights-will leave you spoilt for choice. Plus beautifully carved idols of gods.Sarojini Nagar: Festive season shopping often derails the household budget. Agree? For those who don’t want to burn a hole in their pockets, Sarojini Nagar is a shopping paradise. Here, you can purchase traditional clothes, trendy footwear, and oxidised accessories at very affordable rates.

Lajpat Nagar: From saris and suits to footwear, there is a great variety of ethnic wear here. This market has got you covered for Navratri shopping, without weighing heavy on the pocket. It also has a fair share of outfit rental stores. Hence, you can pick heavily embroidered, over-the-top clothes big on bling at reasonable rates and return them at your ease.

Janpath: Nestled in the Connaught Place region of Delhi, Janpath is famous for street and bohemian fashion. Head to its famous Gujarati market for gorgeous lehenga-cholis, embroidered kurtas, juttis, gurgabis and, above all, the beautiful bohemian bags, which can single-handedly elevate your ethnic outfit of the day.

