ED case: Sisodia's judicial custody extended till Nov 22, Court allows his sign for fund allocation

Earlier, the Supreme Court had questioned the probe agencies in relation to the "chain of evidence" in the Delhi excise policy case against Sisodia, asking how a case was made out against him.

Published: 19th October 2023 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till November 22  in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly connected to Delhi Excise Policy corruption case.

Special Judge MK Nagpal allowed an application of Sisodia to put his signatures, under attestation of the court, on some documents pertaining to approval of funds from some development schemes pertaining to his Assembly Constituency.

Before the same judge, in August, Sisodia had moved an application to allow him to sign documents for a new bank account, stating his previous one at the Shakarpur Branch of the Bank of Baroda, in which his salary was being credited, has been provisionally attached by the ED.

His family is finding it difficult to run their household affairs as his salary cannot be deposited in the said account, the AAP leader had submitted while seeking to open a new account in his name in Punjab National Bank, Mewar College Branch.

Sisodia, who is behind the bars Since February 26 in the alleged corruption case related to the now-scrapped excise policy of the national capital, was initially arrested by the CBI  and later arrested by the ED on March 9 in Tihar Jail in a related case of money laundering.

His bail plea, denied multiple times in lower courts and high court, is now pending before the Supreme Court for pronouncement.

The Supreme Court also had asked the ED that since AAP is alleged to be the beneficiary of the money laundering, why the political party or its office bearers have not been made an accused to the ED case.

However, later the apex court had clarified that its a legal question while Sisodia's lawyer said 'media' widely circulated in another sense.

Manish Sisodia judicial custody extended Enforcement Directorate Delhi Excise Policy corruption case

