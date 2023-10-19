L-G nod to revising monthly funds given to Kashmiri migrants in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Kashmiri migrant families residing in the city, L-G VK Saxena has approved the revision of economic eligibility criteria for Kashmiri migrants to receive the Adhoc Monthly Relief (AMR), paid by the state government.

According to the new criteria, the household income eligibility has been increased from Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 27,000 per month in order to receive the AMR. Now, beneficiaries earning upto Rs 27,000 per month rather than the previous amount of Rs 10,000 per month will be eligible for AMR. Raj Niwas officials said the enhancement will increase the number of beneficiaries by about 70 %.

This enhancement comes after a long gap of 16 years, when the eligibility for AMR was doubled from ` 5,000 per month to Rs 10,000 per month, in 2007. In 1995, the city government had fixed the eligibility for AMR at Rs 5,000 per month. Besides, the L-G also approved bifurcation or addition of names in the Kashmiri Migrant Cards issued to facilitate grown-up and married children of migrants, to get their own cards made and accordingly become entitled for AMR as separate units or families.

Apart from this, a non-migrant girl marrying into a migrant family will be added as a member of the Kashmiri migrant family. “The registered Kashmiri Migrant families will now be allowed to declare their family and allow splitting of the family due to increase in size. Birth to a couple in the migrant family would lead to addition in the family and death of a member would lead to deletion of that member,” officials said.

The officials said that the data of the family members eligible for the AMR will be facilitated through the Aadhar while the payment will made only through Aadhar Payment Bridge System AMR is provided to the J&K migrants under the “Security Related Expenditure (Relief & Rehabilitation)” introduced by the Central Government in 1989-90, for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of those who were uprooted from Kashmir during militancy period. Approximately 2000 families in the city are being paid AMR at the rate of Rs 3250 per person every month, subject to a maximum of 04 people per family. Out of this, Rs 1000 is paid by the GNCTD while the Central government pays Rs 2250.

