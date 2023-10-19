Landless to soon get proprietary rights on land allotted to them, promises Delhi CM

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation from several rural areas in and around the national capital on Wednesday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss various issues related to the areas, primarily focusing on the extension of Lal Dora boundaries, granting proprietary rights on land to landless individuals under Section 74(4), removing Sections 81 and 33 of the DLR Act, and abolishing house tax.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the government has already taken appropriate measures regarding Section 74(4), 81, 33, and extending the Lal Dora boundaries. Discussions were also held regarding the mutation of closed records in urbanized villages during this meeting.

Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the Delhi government, in July 2017, convened a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and passed a resolution regarding Section 74(4). This was the first time in the history of India that a state had called a special session and passed a resolution specifically for Section 74(4).

Under Section 74(4), land was given to landless people in Delhi, granting them proprietary rights of allotted lands. The resolution was passed for this purpose. This resolution has already been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). Furthermore, the Delhi government is taking appropriate actions on all the issues related to rural areas, including extending Lal Dora boundaries.

During the meeting, the delegation requested that house tax in all villages of Delhi be completely waived. They also emphasized that mutations of records in urbanized villages have been suspended and should be resumed. The delegation has urged for the termination of actions under Sections 81 and 33 of the DLR Act and a reconsideration of cases registered against rural residents under Section 81 by the government.

Under Section 74(4), it was requested that landless people in villages be granted proprietary rights on the residential and agricultural land assigned to them by Gram Sabha, and the expansion of Lal Dora boundaries in all villages was also demanded.

The delegation also requested that the tax imposed on houses in villages across the national capital region be completely abolished. They emphasized that mutations of records in urbanized villages in Delhi have been suspended and should be resumed.

