Over 300 properties demolished, 77 sealed by civic body as part of drive in Delhi

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing its action against unauthorized constructions across the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday razed several properties, with some of them being demolished in such a manner that they cannot be renovated or utilized for any purpose.

“Today, demolition action was taken in Mohan Garden, Chattarpur, Pushp Vihar, Madangir, Vasant Kunj, Jagatpuri, Trilokpuri, Nirmal Vihar, Sultan Garden, Burari, Laxmi Park, Nangloi, Rohini and other areas and apart from it, in 21 cases, the owners/occupiers have been prosecuted for criminal liability on their part”, an MCD official said.

To ensure that such unauthorized constructions are not used by inhabitants in any manner, DISCOMS and Delhi Jal Board were informed to disconnect the electricity and water connections. As per the MCD, the demolition drive was aimed at unscrupulous builders who swindle innocent people ostensibly by alluring them under the garb of getting them cheaper flats with extra ground coverage and habitable space.

Commenting on the drive, a MCD official said that it will be continued in a more stringent way in the coming days. In the last 15 days, the MCD has taken executed 301 demolition and 77 sealing actions in properties situated in areas/colonies across the 12 zones, especially in unauthorized colonies and on agricultural lands/areas.

The MCD has also been generating awareness amongst the residents to abide by the provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act-1957, Master Plan-2021 and Unified Building Bye-Laws in terms of construction activities. The awareness program includes informing the public about likely repercussions of carrying out unauthorized constructions.

