Paschim Vihar to get world-class school soon: Delhi Education Minister

NEW DELHI: Education minister Atishi on Wednesday said that a new ‘world-class’ school is being built in Paschim Vihar, adding that the newly built state-of-the-art building of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence will provide STEM and Humanities education.

The Education Minister inspected the construction work of the new school building in Paschim Vihar on Wednesday morning along with education department and PWD officials. The 4-storey school in Paschim Vihar has approximately 129 rooms.

The school is equipped with 13 excellent labs, two libraries, auditorium, and more. During the inspection, officials informed the Education Minister that the construction work is nearly complete. Atishi said, “The new building of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, being built in Paschim Vihar, will provide specialized education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and Humanities to students. We will ensure world-class education for all children. This school, equipped with worldclass facilities, will surpass even private schools in terms of academic excellence.”

