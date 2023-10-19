Trains on RRTS corridor to run as fast as Vande Bharat

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be thrown open to public from October 21 onwards, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath officially inaugurate the train service on the 17 km priority section.

The fully-air conditioned RRTS train completed the 17-kilometre trip in not more than five minutes on Wednesday, when the mediapersons were allowed to witness the experience. The commercial journey, though, will take 12 minutes as the train will stop at three stations in between including Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

By road, the minimum travel time between Sahibabad and Duhai depot is around 30-35 minutes. Unlike metro trains but similar to the Vande Bharat express train, there are two classes in the sixcoach train including five standard coaches and a premium coach.

Also, the speed of the RRTS will be the same as of Vande Bharat as it runs at the speed of 160 kmph. There’s a capacity to carry about 1,700 commuters, with both seating and standing space available. There are 72 seats available per standard coach and 62 seats in the premium coach.

Fare and timings

The train service will start from 6 am and continue till 11 pm. To begin with, a train will be available every 15 minutes, though the system can further increase the frequency, if required. The minimum fare for the standard class is Rs 20 and the maximum is Rs 50.

For the premium class, it is Rs 40 and Rs 100. From the Sahibabad side, the fare for Ghaziabad and Guldhar is Rs 30 for standard class and Rs 60 for premium class. For Duhai, the fare is Rs 40 and Rs 80 depending on the class while for Duhai Depot it is Rs 50 and Rs 100.

Dedicated space for women

One coach in every RAPIDX train is reserved for women; it is the carriage next to the premium coach. Also, seats are reserved in the other coaches of the train for women, the specially-abled, and senior citizens. In total, for women, there is a dedicated 72-seat coach and 10 seats are reserved in other coaches.

