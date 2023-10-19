Home Cities Delhi

Trains on RRTS corridor to run as fast as Vande Bharat

The commercial journey, though, will take 12 minutes as the train will stop at three stations in between including Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

Published: 19th October 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

A RAPIDX train ahead of the inauguration ceremony slated for October 20 | PTI

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be thrown open to public from October 21 onwards, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath officially inaugurate the train service on the 17 km priority section.

The fully-air conditioned RRTS train completed the 17-kilometre trip in not more than five minutes on Wednesday, when the mediapersons were allowed to witness the experience. The commercial journey, though, will take 12 minutes as the train will stop at three stations in between including Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

By road, the minimum travel time between Sahibabad and Duhai depot is around 30-35 minutes. Unlike metro trains but similar to the Vande Bharat express train, there are two classes in the sixcoach train including five standard coaches and a premium coach.

Also, the speed of the RRTS will be the same as of Vande Bharat as it runs at the speed of 160 kmph. There’s a capacity to carry about 1,700 commuters, with both seating and standing space available. There are 72 seats available per standard coach and 62 seats in the premium coach.

Fare and timings
The train service will start from 6 am and continue till 11 pm. To begin with, a train will be available every 15 minutes, though the system can further increase the frequency, if required. The minimum fare for the standard class is Rs 20 and the maximum is Rs 50.

For the premium class, it is Rs 40 and Rs 100. From the Sahibabad side, the fare for Ghaziabad and Guldhar is Rs 30 for standard class and Rs 60 for premium class. For Duhai, the fare is Rs 40 and Rs 80 depending on the class while for Duhai Depot it is Rs 50 and Rs 100.

Dedicated space for women
One coach in every RAPIDX train is reserved for women; it is the carriage next to the premium coach. Also, seats are reserved in the other coaches of the train for women, the specially-abled, and senior citizens. In total, for women, there is a dedicated 72-seat coach and 10 seats are reserved in other coaches.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat RRTS corridor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp