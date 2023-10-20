Delhi man strangulates wife, son alleges they fought frequently on religion

Aditi Rana By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old wife to death and later hid her body in the bathroom in the Madangir area on Thursday. The accused, identified as Ved Prakash who was arrested for the murder of his wife Sushila, was earlier accused of domestic violence in a case registered by the deceased at Saket Court.

However, due to societal pressure, Sushila had reportedly withdrawn the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the incident was reported at Ambedkar Nagar police station from a private hospital regarding a woman who was brought in dead.

“The deceased was admitted by her husband, namely Ved Prakash. The patient was brought in an unresponsive and unconscious state. She had swelling on left side of her forehead, bruising on right clavicle, bruising on right forehead, and multiple bruises around neck, the DCP said, adding that the victim’s body had signs of strangulation and nail marks.

The deceased’s son, Akash, gave a written complaint regarding the murder of his mother Sushila by his father Ved Prakash. He alleged that his mother and father argued frequently as they belonged to different faiths. “My mother registered a domestic violence case against my father in Saket Court, but she withdrew this case due to social pressure.

Yesterday night, they had a fight when my mother went for work outside,” he told the police. According to the police, Ved Prakash called his son in the morning. When Akash went to the ground floor where his parents resided, he saw that his mother, in an unconscious state, was being dragged from the bathroom by his father. “On further questioning, Ved Prakash confessed that he strangled his wife to death with a cloth and kept her dead body in the bathroom,” the police officer said adding that the accused was arrested.

Two Bangladeshi nationals sodomised, 3 held

A 22-year-old Bangladesh national studying in Delhi was allegedly sodomised along with his 27-year-old friend of the same nationality by five people. Both belonged to the LGBTQ community. The police have arrested three of the accused while two are still absconding. The victim reportedly came into contact with the perpetrator through a gay dating app and got into a relationship with him. The officer said that seeing the sensitivity of the case, a team of 20 police personnel was constituted. Three of the five accused, namely Devashish Verma, Surjeet, and Aryan were arrested and further investigation is on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old wife to death and later hid her body in the bathroom in the Madangir area on Thursday. The accused, identified as Ved Prakash who was arrested for the murder of his wife Sushila, was earlier accused of domestic violence in a case registered by the deceased at Saket Court. However, due to societal pressure, Sushila had reportedly withdrawn the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the incident was reported at Ambedkar Nagar police station from a private hospital regarding a woman who was brought in dead. “The deceased was admitted by her husband, namely Ved Prakash. The patient was brought in an unresponsive and unconscious state. She had swelling on left side of her forehead, bruising on right clavicle, bruising on right forehead, and multiple bruises around neck, the DCP said, adding that the victim’s body had signs of strangulation and nail marks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The deceased’s son, Akash, gave a written complaint regarding the murder of his mother Sushila by his father Ved Prakash. He alleged that his mother and father argued frequently as they belonged to different faiths. “My mother registered a domestic violence case against my father in Saket Court, but she withdrew this case due to social pressure. Yesterday night, they had a fight when my mother went for work outside,” he told the police. According to the police, Ved Prakash called his son in the morning. When Akash went to the ground floor where his parents resided, he saw that his mother, in an unconscious state, was being dragged from the bathroom by his father. “On further questioning, Ved Prakash confessed that he strangled his wife to death with a cloth and kept her dead body in the bathroom,” the police officer said adding that the accused was arrested. Two Bangladeshi nationals sodomised, 3 held A 22-year-old Bangladesh national studying in Delhi was allegedly sodomised along with his 27-year-old friend of the same nationality by five people. Both belonged to the LGBTQ community. The police have arrested three of the accused while two are still absconding. The victim reportedly came into contact with the perpetrator through a gay dating app and got into a relationship with him. The officer said that seeing the sensitivity of the case, a team of 20 police personnel was constituted. Three of the five accused, namely Devashish Verma, Surjeet, and Aryan were arrested and further investigation is on. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp