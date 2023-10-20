Home Cities Delhi

Gangster indicted in five dozen cases arrested in Delhi

According to the police, specific information was received that Kallu would come to the second Pusta Road in Sonia Vihar.

Published: 20th October 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an active member of a Mewat-based interstate gang, allegedly involved in armed robbery and ATM thefts in the national capital and other states, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Nadeem alias Kallu, was allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and armed robberies. He was reportedly in jail for seven years in an MCOCA case.

According to the police, specific information was received that Kallu would come to the second Pusta Road in Sonia Vihar. “Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and Kallu was apprehended,” said the special commissioner of police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

He further said that Nadeem was wanted in six criminal cases, including two ATM thefts and stealing cash amounting to ` 40 lakh in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka in the first week of this month. “The accused and his associates opened fire on police teams on four occasions in the areas Tilak Marg, Nand Nagri, New Usmanpur, and Bawana,” said Dhaliwal.

Nadeem has been involved in crimes across the national capital for the last 21 years. “He has disclosed that he is not appearing in the courts in Delhi in various pending trial cases and that the concerned courts have initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender in more than five criminal cases,” the officer said, adding that he was also arrested by Pune police in August 2023 for vehicle theft.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police five dozen criminal cases gangster arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp