Gangster indicted in five dozen cases arrested in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an active member of a Mewat-based interstate gang, allegedly involved in armed robbery and ATM thefts in the national capital and other states, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Nadeem alias Kallu, was allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and armed robberies. He was reportedly in jail for seven years in an MCOCA case.

According to the police, specific information was received that Kallu would come to the second Pusta Road in Sonia Vihar. “Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and Kallu was apprehended,” said the special commissioner of police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

He further said that Nadeem was wanted in six criminal cases, including two ATM thefts and stealing cash amounting to ` 40 lakh in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka in the first week of this month. “The accused and his associates opened fire on police teams on four occasions in the areas Tilak Marg, Nand Nagri, New Usmanpur, and Bawana,” said Dhaliwal.

Nadeem has been involved in crimes across the national capital for the last 21 years. “He has disclosed that he is not appearing in the courts in Delhi in various pending trial cases and that the concerned courts have initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender in more than five criminal cases,” the officer said, adding that he was also arrested by Pune police in August 2023 for vehicle theft.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an active member of a Mewat-based interstate gang, allegedly involved in armed robbery and ATM thefts in the national capital and other states, police said on Thursday. The accused, Nadeem alias Kallu, was allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and armed robberies. He was reportedly in jail for seven years in an MCOCA case. According to the police, specific information was received that Kallu would come to the second Pusta Road in Sonia Vihar. “Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and Kallu was apprehended,” said the special commissioner of police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further said that Nadeem was wanted in six criminal cases, including two ATM thefts and stealing cash amounting to ` 40 lakh in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka in the first week of this month. “The accused and his associates opened fire on police teams on four occasions in the areas Tilak Marg, Nand Nagri, New Usmanpur, and Bawana,” said Dhaliwal. Nadeem has been involved in crimes across the national capital for the last 21 years. “He has disclosed that he is not appearing in the courts in Delhi in various pending trial cases and that the concerned courts have initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender in more than five criminal cases,” the officer said, adding that he was also arrested by Pune police in August 2023 for vehicle theft. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp