Minimum wages of all workers up in Delhi

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government has decided to increase the monthly wages of unskilled, semiskilled and skilled workers. Employees of the clerical and supervisor class will be the beneficiaries, who include nonmatriculation, matriculation and graduate employees.

These new wages are applicable from October 1. The government has also directed to ensure payment with the enhanced rates. Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said the government has announced a new minimum wage by adding Dearness Allowance.

“This will provide relief to the underprivileged and the working class in Delhi who are grappling with the challenges of inflation,” Anand said. He added DA cannot be stopped for workers in the unorganized sector, who normally get only minimum wages.

The minister said the minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the highest among other states in the country. He said the government increases the DA every six months to give relief to all the workers. The last revision was done in April this year.

This will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories. According to the new rate of minimum wage, the monthly wage of a skilled worker is up from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215. The semi-skilled worker will now get Rs 19,279, up from Rs 18,993. On the other hand, there has been an increase of Rs 260 in the monthly wages of unskilled labourers from Rs 17,234 to Rs 17,494. As per new wages, the salary of non-matric staff is up to Rs 19,279 from Rs 18,993. Similarly, the monthly wages of matriculation pass and non-graduate staff are up from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The city government has decided to increase the monthly wages of unskilled, semiskilled and skilled workers. Employees of the clerical and supervisor class will be the beneficiaries, who include nonmatriculation, matriculation and graduate employees. These new wages are applicable from October 1. The government has also directed to ensure payment with the enhanced rates. Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said the government has announced a new minimum wage by adding Dearness Allowance. “This will provide relief to the underprivileged and the working class in Delhi who are grappling with the challenges of inflation,” Anand said. He added DA cannot be stopped for workers in the unorganized sector, who normally get only minimum wages.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister said the minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the highest among other states in the country. He said the government increases the DA every six months to give relief to all the workers. The last revision was done in April this year. This will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories. According to the new rate of minimum wage, the monthly wage of a skilled worker is up from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215. The semi-skilled worker will now get Rs 19,279, up from Rs 18,993. On the other hand, there has been an increase of Rs 260 in the monthly wages of unskilled labourers from Rs 17,234 to Rs 17,494. As per new wages, the salary of non-matric staff is up to Rs 19,279 from Rs 18,993. Similarly, the monthly wages of matriculation pass and non-graduate staff are up from Rs 20,903 to Rs 21,215. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp