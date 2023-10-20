PM Modi to flag off RAPIDX train connecting Duhai and Sahibabad section
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said he will flag off a RAPIDX train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the RRTS in India.
NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad- Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station in UP on Friday. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said he will flag off a RAPIDX train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the RRTS in India.
Modi will also address a public meeting to mark the occasion and later inaugurate two stretches of the east-west corridor of the Bengaluru Metro. The priority section will cover five stations including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.
The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad- Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019. The PMO noted that a total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified for development in the NCR, out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I -- Delhi–Ghaziabad– Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.
QR code-based tickets
The system offers a number of ticketing options, ranging from paper QR codebases tickets to the National Common Mobility Card and Digital QR code-based tickets through the NCRTC mobile application, RAPIDX Connect.
Speed can go up to 160 kmph
With a speed that can go up to 160 kmph during operation, the RAPIDX trains will significantly cut travel time by almost one-third, making commuting within the NCR more efficient, the NCRTC said.
Murals being painted at stations
The primary section has a total of five stations, with murals currently being painted at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai RAPIDX stations. Work on murals at other completed stations are also being done.