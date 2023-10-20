Will resolve issues faced by gig workers, promises CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met a delegation of the Gig Workers Association at their request regarding the framing of a law to ensure the social security of platform-based gig workers within the national capital.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the Delhi government is always with the common people in every possible manner. He further emphasised that he will create requisite laws in accordance with regulations to provide social security for gig workers, though it may take some time.

He instructed cabinet minister Atishi to determine whether gig workers fall under the definition of workers as per the Construction Workers Welfare Board. If these workers fall within the purview of the board, the government won’t need to create separate laws and gig workers can benefit from the existing schemes of the Delhi government.

The Gig Workers Association met with Arvind Kejriwal to discuss their concerns about social security. They apprised the Chief Minister of the regular concerns faced by gig workers. After listening to the association’s concerns, Kejriwal instructed officials to acquire information about whether these gig workers fall under the definition of workers provided by the Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Kejriwal mentioned that most state governments have a significant amount of funds under the Construction Workers Welfare Board, which often remains underutilized. The Chief Minister also suggested to the association that if gig workers do not fall under the purview of the board, they should seek the Central government’s help in this regard.

If the Central government issues a notification, it could potentially resolve many of the issues faced by gig workers, and the need for separate legislation by the state government may be unnecessary. Kejriwal mentioned that he is not clear on whether state governments have the power to levy taxes (cess) or not, and this requires further examination.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met a delegation of the Gig Workers Association at their request regarding the framing of a law to ensure the social security of platform-based gig workers within the national capital. The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the Delhi government is always with the common people in every possible manner. He further emphasised that he will create requisite laws in accordance with regulations to provide social security for gig workers, though it may take some time. He instructed cabinet minister Atishi to determine whether gig workers fall under the definition of workers as per the Construction Workers Welfare Board. If these workers fall within the purview of the board, the government won’t need to create separate laws and gig workers can benefit from the existing schemes of the Delhi government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Gig Workers Association met with Arvind Kejriwal to discuss their concerns about social security. They apprised the Chief Minister of the regular concerns faced by gig workers. After listening to the association’s concerns, Kejriwal instructed officials to acquire information about whether these gig workers fall under the definition of workers provided by the Construction Workers Welfare Board. Kejriwal mentioned that most state governments have a significant amount of funds under the Construction Workers Welfare Board, which often remains underutilized. The Chief Minister also suggested to the association that if gig workers do not fall under the purview of the board, they should seek the Central government’s help in this regard. If the Central government issues a notification, it could potentially resolve many of the issues faced by gig workers, and the need for separate legislation by the state government may be unnecessary. Kejriwal mentioned that he is not clear on whether state governments have the power to levy taxes (cess) or not, and this requires further examination. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp