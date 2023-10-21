Boost to holistic healthcare: Centre clears Ayurvedic institute expansion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has allotted 12 acres of land for the expansion of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) which comes under the Union Ministry of Ayush, the institute said on Friday. Union Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said this support will encourage the efforts made by AIIA to upgrade services for Holistic Healthcare.

He also said that investors across the globe are enthusiastic to invest in the Ayush sector and the opportunity should be tapped. The minister was speaking on the occasion of the sixth foundation day of AIIA where he was invited as the chief guest. The minister praised the efforts of the institute in taking lead for research in Ayurveda.

“I am congratulating the AIIA for its academic achievements. India should come forward to take global leadership with the holistic healthcare approach. Investors across the globe are enthusiastic to invest in the Ayush sector and we should work to tap that opportunity,” the minister said. On the occasion, six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the AIIA and different well known institutions like Hindustan Salt, Ministry of Health and Heartfulness Institute.

According to the institute, the agreements were signed with a vision to bring new dimensions in the working culture and generate systematic evidence. The institute has got a new molecular biology lab for advanced research, Manuscript Unit and Centre of Excellence, Dakshya. AIIA said the development will create a new path of success in research advancement at the institute.

